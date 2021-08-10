may delivered a positive earnings surprise Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Earnings results for Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Arcos Dorados last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcos Dorados are expected to grow by 520.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.31 per share. Arcos Dorados has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Arcos Dorados will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.55%. The high price target for ARCO is $8.50 and the low price target for ARCO is $5.60. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arcos Dorados has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.05, Arcos Dorados has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $5.80. Arcos Dorados has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Arcos Dorados has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arcos Dorados does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Arcos Dorados will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.35% next year. This indicates that Arcos Dorados will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Arcos Dorados insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 37.04% of the stock of Arcos Dorados is held by institutions.

Earnings for Arcos Dorados are expected to grow by 520.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Arcos Dorados is -9.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcos Dorados is -9.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcos Dorados has a PEG Ratio of 5.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arcos Dorados has a P/B Ratio of 6.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

