Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Earnings results for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($2.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($0.23) per share. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 352.38%. The high price target for ARDS is $22.00 and the low price target for ARDS is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 352.4% from its current price of $4.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aridis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

In the past three months, Aridis Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,290.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 18.10% of the stock of Aridis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.01% of the stock of Aridis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS



Earnings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here