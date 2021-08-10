Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Earnings results for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Array Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Array Technologies has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 62.16% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.60 per share. Array Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Array Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721670”.

Analyst Opinion on Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Array Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 159.97%. The high price target for ARRY is $54.00 and the low price target for ARRY is $15.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Array Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

In the past three months, Array Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 97.86% of the stock of Array Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY



Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 62.16% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Array Technologies is 15.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Array Technologies is 15.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.13.

