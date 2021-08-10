Earnings : What to expect Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Earnings results for Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Atlantic American last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter. Atlantic American has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Atlantic American has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Dividend Strength: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atlantic American has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

In the past three months, Atlantic American insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 80.05% of the stock of Atlantic American is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.95% of the stock of Atlantic American is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME



The P/E ratio of Atlantic American is 5.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.38. The P/E ratio of Atlantic American is 5.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.04. Atlantic American has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

