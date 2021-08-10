Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Earnings results for Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Atotech last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atotech has generated ($4.64) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Atotech are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.72 per share. Atotech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Atotech will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.54%. The high price target for ATC is $26.00 and the low price target for ATC is $23.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech does not currently pay a dividend. Atotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

In the past three months, Atotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 95.20% of the stock of Atotech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atotech (NYSE:ATC



Earnings for Atotech are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Atotech is -5.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

