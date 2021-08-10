Will stock surge before Earnings results? Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Earnings results for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Aveanna Healthcare last posted its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm earned $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Aveanna Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aveanna Healthcare are expected to grow by 25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.54 per share. Aveanna Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Aveanna Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721328”.

Analyst Opinion on Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.85%. The high price target for AVAH is $20.00 and the low price target for AVAH is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aveanna Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.65, Aveanna Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 70.9% from its current price of $9.16. Aveanna Healthcare has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Aveanna Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

In the past three months, Aveanna Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of Aveanna Healthcare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH



Earnings for Aveanna Healthcare are expected to grow by 25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.54 per share. Aveanna Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

