Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Avinger last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avinger are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.23) per share. Avinger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Avinger will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avinger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 165.96%. The high price target for AVGR is $2.50 and the low price target for AVGR is $2.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avinger does not currently pay a dividend. Avinger does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Avinger insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Avinger is held by insiders. Only 10.00% of the stock of Avinger is held by institutions.

Earnings for Avinger are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Avinger is -2.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avinger is -2.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avinger has a P/B Ratio of 6.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

