Earnings and Growth Analysis : Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Earnings results for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.58%. The high price target for AVT is $53.00 and the low price target for AVT is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avnet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.40, Avnet has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $41.55. Avnet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avnet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avnet is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.29% next year. This indicates that Avnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

In the past three months, Avnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $395,972.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Avnet is held by insiders. 90.64% of the stock of Avnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT



Earnings for Avnet are expected to grow by 45.00% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Avnet is 25.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Avnet is 25.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Avnet has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Avnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

