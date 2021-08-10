Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Earnings results for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.38.

Azul last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. Azul has generated ($7.83) earnings per share over the last year (($10.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Azul are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.82) to ($1.99) per share. Azul has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Azul in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.72%. The high price target for AZUL is $75.00 and the low price target for AZUL is $15.20. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Azul has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.40, Azul has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $21.64. Azul has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul does not currently pay a dividend. Azul does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

In the past three months, Azul insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of Azul is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Azul (NYSE:AZUL



Earnings for Azul are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.82) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Azul is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

