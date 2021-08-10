Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Earnings results for Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

BanColombia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Bancolombia last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7. Earnings for Bancolombia are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.42 per share. Bancolombia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bancolombia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.73%. The high price target for CIB is $34.00 and the low price target for CIB is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bancolombia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Bancolombia has a forecasted upside of 21.7% from its current price of $27.93. Bancolombia has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bancolombia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bancolombia is 80.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Bancolombia will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.31% next year. This indicates that Bancolombia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

In the past three months, Bancolombia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.31% of the stock of Bancolombia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB



Earnings for Bancolombia are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 52.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of Bancolombia is 52.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Bancolombia has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

