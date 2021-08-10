How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Earnings results for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

Beam Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $2.61. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 million. Beam Therapeutics has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($6.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beam Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.39) to ($3.12) per share. Beam Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.39%. The high price target for BEAM is $149.00 and the low price target for BEAM is $85.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Beam Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

In the past three months, Beam Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,234,503.00 in company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Beam Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.47% of the stock of Beam Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM



Earnings for Beam Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.39) to ($3.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Beam Therapeutics is -16.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beam Therapeutics is -16.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beam Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 25.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

