Will stock surge before Earnings results? Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Earnings results for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.25.

Berkeley Lights last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Its revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Berkeley Lights has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year (($4.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.82) per share. Berkeley Lights has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Berkeley Lights will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.57%. The high price target for BLI is $105.00 and the low price target for BLI is $70.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights does not currently pay a dividend. Berkeley Lights does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

In the past three months, Berkeley Lights insiders have sold 3,064.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $205,600.00 in company stock and sold $6,505,985.00 in company stock. 20.30% of the stock of Berkeley Lights is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.19% of the stock of Berkeley Lights is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Berkeley Lights is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Berkeley Lights is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berkeley Lights has a P/B Ratio of 11.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

