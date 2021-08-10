Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Earnings results for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Beyond Air last released its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Beyond Air has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beyond Air are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.71) per share. Beyond Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Beyond Air will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.88%. The high price target for XAIR is $17.00 and the low price target for XAIR is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Beyond Air has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.20, Beyond Air has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $8.25. Beyond Air has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

In the past three months, Beyond Air insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,881,380.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 14.70% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.82% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR



Earnings for Beyond Air are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Air is -6.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beyond Air is -6.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Air has a P/B Ratio of 5.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

