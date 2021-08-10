Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Earnings results for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56.

BioAtla last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. BioAtla has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for BioAtla are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($2.31) per share. BioAtla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioAtla in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.81%. The high price target for BCAB is $87.00 and the low price target for BCAB is $49.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioAtla has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.20, BioAtla has a forecasted upside of 53.8% from its current price of $42.39. BioAtla has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla does not currently pay a dividend. BioAtla does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

In the past three months, BioAtla insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,925,111.00 in company stock. 35.50% of the stock of BioAtla is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.25% of the stock of BioAtla is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB



Earnings for BioAtla are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($2.31) per share. BioAtla has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

