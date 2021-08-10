Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Earnings results for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Black Diamond Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Black Diamond Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.31) to ($3.48) per share. Black Diamond Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 422.31%. The high price target for BDTX is $58.00 and the low price target for BDTX is $45.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Black Diamond Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

In the past three months, Black Diamond Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $111,819.00 in company stock. Only 5.18% of the stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX



Earnings for Black Diamond Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.31) to ($3.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Black Diamond Therapeutics is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Black Diamond Therapeutics is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

