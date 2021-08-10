Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Earnings results for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Blink Charging last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm earned $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Blink Charging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.48) per share. Blink Charging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Blink Charging will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “41878”.

Analyst Opinion on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blink Charging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.38%. The high price target for BLNK is $39.00 and the low price target for BLNK is $37.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blink Charging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Blink Charging has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $35.72. Blink Charging has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging does not currently pay a dividend. Blink Charging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

In the past three months, Blink Charging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.10% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.38% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK



Earnings for Blink Charging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -54.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -54.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blink Charging has a P/B Ratio of 47.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here