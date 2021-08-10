How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Earnings results for BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

BTRS last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business earned $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. BTRS has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for BTRS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.30) per share. BTRS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BTRS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.78%. The high price target for BTRS is $23.00 and the low price target for BTRS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS does not currently pay a dividend. BTRS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

In the past three months, BTRS insiders have sold 33,841.83% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $128,300.00 in company stock and sold $43,547,374.00 in company stock. 54.98% of the stock of BTRS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS



Earnings for BTRS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of BTRS is -17.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BTRS is -17.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BTRS has a P/B Ratio of 18.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

