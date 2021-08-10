Will stock surge before Earnings results? Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Earnings results for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Bumble last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business earned $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bumble are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.35 per share. Bumble has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Bumble will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bumble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.42%. The high price target for BMBL is $78.00 and the low price target for BMBL is $46.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bumble has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.13, Bumble has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $48.07. Bumble has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble does not currently pay a dividend. Bumble does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

In the past three months, Bumble insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,038,163.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL



Earnings for Bumble are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.35 per share.

More latest stories: here