Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Earnings results for CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.68.

Analyst Opinion on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CACI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $295.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.58%. The high price target for CACI is $325.00 and the low price target for CACI is $275.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CACI International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International does not currently pay a dividend. CACI International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

In the past three months, CACI International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,637,296.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of CACI International is held by insiders. 85.66% of the stock of CACI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CACI International (NYSE:CACI



Earnings for CACI International are expected to decrease by -8.51% in the coming year, from $18.34 to $16.78 per share. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 15.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of CACI International is 15.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.44. CACI International has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CACI International has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

