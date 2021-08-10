Earnings and Growth Analysis : CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Earnings results for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

CAE last posted its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CAE are expected to grow by 50.65% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.16 per share. CAE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. CAE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 1:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-626-4100 with passcode “21996289 #”.

Analyst Opinion on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CAE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.09%. The high price target for CAE is $45.00 and the low price target for CAE is $32.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CAE has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE does not currently pay a dividend. CAE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CAE (NYSE:CAE)

In the past three months, CAE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.30% of the stock of CAE is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.02% of the stock of CAE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CAE (NYSE:CAE



Earnings for CAE are expected to grow by 50.65% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of CAE is -257.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CAE is -257.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CAE has a PEG Ratio of 5.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CAE has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

