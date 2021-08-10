Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Earnings results for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Canada Goose last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.1. Earnings for Canada Goose are expected to grow by 27.37% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.21 per share. Canada Goose has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Canada Goose will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canada Goose in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.15%. The high price target for GOOS is $68.00 and the low price target for GOOS is $21.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canada Goose has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.78, Canada Goose has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $43.54. Canada Goose has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose does not currently pay a dividend. Canada Goose does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

In the past three months, Canada Goose insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.08% of the stock of Canada Goose is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS



Earnings for Canada Goose are expected to grow by 27.37% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Canada Goose is 87.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Canada Goose is 87.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.44. Canada Goose has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canada Goose has a P/B Ratio of 10.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

