Earnings and Growth Analysis : Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Earnings results for Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Casper Sleep last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Its revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year (($1.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Casper Sleep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.51) per share. Casper Sleep has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Casper Sleep will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.89%. The high price target for CSPR is $14.00 and the low price target for CSPR is $5.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep does not currently pay a dividend. Casper Sleep does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

In the past three months, Casper Sleep insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,648.00 in company stock. 32.14% of the stock of Casper Sleep is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.76% of the stock of Casper Sleep is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Casper Sleep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Casper Sleep is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Casper Sleep has a P/B Ratio of 10.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

