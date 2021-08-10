How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Earnings results for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás last released its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.59%. The high price target for EBR is $8.47 and the low price target for EBR is $8.47. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.47, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $7.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 80.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

In the past three months, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR



The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 24.65. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here