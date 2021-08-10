Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Earnings results for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Cerevel Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($1.84) per share. Cerevel Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Cerevel Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.67%. The high price target for CERE is $33.00 and the low price target for CERE is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cerevel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

In the past three months, Cerevel Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,275,357.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 77.04% of the stock of Cerevel Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE



Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($1.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerevel Therapeutics is -12.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerevel Therapeutics is -12.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerevel Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

