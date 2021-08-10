Must-See Earnings Estimates Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Earnings results for Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Charah Solutions last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company earned $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Charah Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.14) per share. Charah Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Charah Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1268116”.

Analyst Opinion on Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Dividend Strength: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Charah Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

In the past three months, Charah Solutions insiders have sold 1,327.09% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $25,416.00 in company stock and sold $362,708.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by insiders. Only 32.55% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA



Earnings for Charah Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -2.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -2.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Charah Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 6.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here