Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Earnings results for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

ClearPoint Neuro last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. ClearPoint Neuro has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.03) per share. ClearPoint Neuro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. ClearPoint Neuro will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “413671”.

Analyst Opinion on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.30%. The high price target for CLPT is $38.00 and the low price target for CLPT is $32.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro does not currently pay a dividend. ClearPoint Neuro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

In the past three months, ClearPoint Neuro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $464,250.00 in company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by insiders. Only 14.54% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT



Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -52.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -52.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ClearPoint Neuro has a P/B Ratio of 158.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

