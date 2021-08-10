Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Earnings results for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Clearside Biomedical last issued its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clearside Biomedical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.41) per share. Clearside Biomedical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Clearside Biomedical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.48%. The high price target for CLSD is $18.00 and the low price target for CLSD is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearside Biomedical has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical does not currently pay a dividend. Clearside Biomedical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

In the past three months, Clearside Biomedical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,076.00 in company stock. 13.10% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.81% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD



Earnings for Clearside Biomedical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Clearside Biomedical is -11.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clearside Biomedical has a P/B Ratio of 28.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

