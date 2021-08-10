How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Earnings results for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17.

Clover Health Investments last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business earned $200.33 million during the quarter. Clover Health Investments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clover Health Investments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. Clover Health Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Clover Health Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clover Health Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.83%. The high price target for CLOV is $10.00 and the low price target for CLOV is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Clover Health Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

In the past three months, Clover Health Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.21% of the stock of Clover Health Investments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV



Earnings for Clover Health Investments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. Clover Health Investments has a P/B Ratio of 44.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

