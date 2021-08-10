Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Earnings results for Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Codex DNA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.65%. The high price target for DNAY is $30.00 and the low price target for DNAY is $16.57. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Codex DNA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.19, Codex DNA has a forecasted upside of 48.7% from its current price of $15.60. Codex DNA has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA does not currently pay a dividend. Codex DNA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

In the past three months, Codex DNA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY



Earnings for Codex DNA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.36) per share.

