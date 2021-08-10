Nothing seems to bother COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Earnings results for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways Plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33.

COMPASS Pathways last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. COMPASS Pathways has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for COMPASS Pathways are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.73) per share. COMPASS Pathways has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. COMPASS Pathways will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.47%. The high price target for CMPS is $100.00 and the low price target for CMPS is $50.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

COMPASS Pathways has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.14, COMPASS Pathways has a forecasted upside of 126.5% from its current price of $33.18. COMPASS Pathways has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways does not currently pay a dividend. COMPASS Pathways does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

In the past three months, COMPASS Pathways insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of COMPASS Pathways is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS



Earnings for COMPASS Pathways are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.73) per share. The P/E ratio of COMPASS Pathways is -9.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of COMPASS Pathways is -9.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. COMPASS Pathways has a P/B Ratio of 5.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here