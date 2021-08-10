Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Earnings results for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Coupang last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Coupang has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coupang are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.36) per share. Coupang has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Coupang will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coupang in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.66%. The high price target for CPNG is $62.00 and the low price target for CPNG is $39.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang does not currently pay a dividend. Coupang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

In the past three months, Coupang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.40% of the stock of Coupang is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG



