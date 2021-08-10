Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Earnings results for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Crescent Capital BDC last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm earned $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($5.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Crescent Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.66 per share. Crescent Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Crescent Capital BDC will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.23%. The high price target for CCAP is $19.00 and the low price target for CCAP is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Crescent Capital BDC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Crescent Capital BDC has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $18.77. Crescent Capital BDC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crescent Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 91.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crescent Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.80% in the coming year. This indicates that Crescent Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

In the past three months, Crescent Capital BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Crescent Capital BDC is held by insiders. Only 39.69% of the stock of Crescent Capital BDC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP



Earnings for Crescent Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 3.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 3.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.61. Crescent Capital BDC has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Crescent Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here