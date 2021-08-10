Earnings and Growth Analysis : Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Earnings results for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Crexendo last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Crexendo has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.16 per share. Crexendo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Crexendo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42387”.

Analyst Opinion on Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crexendo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.23%. The high price target for CXDO is $8.00 and the low price target for CXDO is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crexendo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Crexendo has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $6.05. Crexendo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo does not currently pay a dividend. Crexendo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

In the past three months, Crexendo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.50% of the stock of Crexendo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.57% of the stock of Crexendo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO



Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 16.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 16.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Crexendo has a PEG Ratio of 7.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crexendo has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

