Nothing seems to bother Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Earnings results for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm earned $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3985462”.

Analyst Opinion on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

In the past three months, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $36,546.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 41.19% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.44% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX



The P/E ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is -20.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

