Earnings and Growth Analysis : CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Earnings results for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18.

CuriosityStream last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. CuriosityStream has generated ($2.77) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.39) per share. CuriosityStream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. CuriosityStream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.93%. The high price target for CURI is $26.00 and the low price target for CURI is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CuriosityStream has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.38, CuriosityStream has a forecasted upside of 70.9% from its current price of $10.75. CuriosityStream has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream does not currently pay a dividend. CuriosityStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

In the past three months, CuriosityStream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.00% of the stock of CuriosityStream is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.13% of the stock of CuriosityStream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI



Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of CuriosityStream is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CuriosityStream has a P/B Ratio of 9.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

