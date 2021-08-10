Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Earnings results for Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Cyanotech last issued its earnings results on June 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $9.44 million during the quarter. Cyanotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Cyanotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Cyanotech does not currently pay a dividend. Cyanotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cyanotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.50% of the stock of Cyanotech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.39% of the stock of Cyanotech is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Cyanotech is 19.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.38. The P/E ratio of Cyanotech is 19.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.03. Cyanotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

