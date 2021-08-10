Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Earnings results for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Datto last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143 million. Its revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datto has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.9. Earnings for Datto are expected to decrease by -4.35% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.22 per share. Datto has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Datto will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642.

Analyst Opinion on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Datto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.24%. The high price target for MSP is $36.00 and the low price target for MSP is $27.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Datto has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Datto has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto does not currently pay a dividend. Datto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Datto (NYSE:MSP)

In the past three months, Datto insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,366,370.00 in company stock. 86.37% of the stock of Datto is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Datto (NYSE:MSP



Earnings for Datto are expected to decrease by -4.35% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Datto is 74.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Datto is 74.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Datto has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

