Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Earnings results for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Desktop Metal last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company earned $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Desktop Metal has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Desktop Metal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.16) per share. Desktop Metal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Desktop Metal will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.62%. The high price target for DM is $30.00 and the low price target for DM is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Desktop Metal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.80, Desktop Metal has a forecasted upside of 124.6% from its current price of $9.26. Desktop Metal has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal does not currently pay a dividend. Desktop Metal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

In the past three months, Desktop Metal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,575,000.00 in company stock. 19.25% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.85% of the stock of Desktop Metal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM



Earnings for Desktop Metal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Desktop Metal is -16.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Desktop Metal is -16.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Desktop Metal has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here