Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Earnings results for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Analyst Opinion on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eBay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.11%. The high price target for EBAY is $81.00 and the low price target for EBAY is $63.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

eBay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.65, eBay has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $65.35. eBay has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay pays a meaningful dividend of 1.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. eBay has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of eBay is 24.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, eBay will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.78% next year. This indicates that eBay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

In the past three months, eBay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,214.00 in company stock. Only 5.02% of the stock of eBay is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of eBay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY



Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 23.85% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.05 per share. The P/E ratio of eBay is 15.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of eBay is 15.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. eBay has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eBay has a P/B Ratio of 12.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

