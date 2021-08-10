Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Earnings results for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

Analyst Opinion on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Embraer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.47%. The high price target for ERJ is $20.00 and the low price target for ERJ is $7.10. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer does not currently pay a dividend. Embraer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

In the past three months, Embraer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Embraer is held by insiders. Only 39.21% of the stock of Embraer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ



Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -5.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -5.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Embraer has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

