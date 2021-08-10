Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Earnings results for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Enersys is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

EnerSys last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company earned $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys has generated $4.49 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Earnings for EnerSys are expected to grow by 16.73% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.35 per share. EnerSys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. EnerSys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4759148”.

Analyst Opinion on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnerSys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.36%. The high price target for ENS is $125.00 and the low price target for ENS is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EnerSys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.50, EnerSys has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $98.37. EnerSys has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EnerSys has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnerSys is 15.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EnerSys will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.02% next year. This indicates that EnerSys will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

In the past three months, EnerSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of EnerSys is held by insiders. 81.54% of the stock of EnerSys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS



Earnings for EnerSys are expected to grow by 16.73% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.35 per share. The P/E ratio of EnerSys is 29.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of EnerSys is 29.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.59. EnerSys has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EnerSys has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

