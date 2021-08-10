Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Earnings results for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has generated ($7.31) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Eos Energy Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.42) per share. Eos Energy Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Eos Energy Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721457”.

Analyst Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.34%. The high price target for EOSE is $35.00 and the low price target for EOSE is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Eos Energy Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

In the past three months, Eos Energy Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Eos Energy Enterprises is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.30% of the stock of Eos Energy Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE



Earnings for Eos Energy Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Eos Energy Enterprises is -2.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eos Energy Enterprises is -2.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eos Energy Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

