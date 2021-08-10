How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Earnings results for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Euroseas last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Euroseas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Euroseas are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $8.19 per share. Euroseas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euroseas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.72%. The high price target for ESEA is $38.00 and the low price target for ESEA is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euroseas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Euroseas has a forecasted upside of 71.7% from its current price of $19.80. Euroseas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas does not currently pay a dividend. Euroseas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

In the past three months, Euroseas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.22% of the stock of Euroseas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA



Earnings for Euroseas are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $8.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Euroseas is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.39. The P/E ratio of Euroseas is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 58.46. Euroseas has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here