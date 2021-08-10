Earnings and Growth Analysis : Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Earnings results for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.02.

Exela Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business earned $300.06 million during the quarter. Exela Technologies has generated ($3.66) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Exela Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.06) per share. Exela Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Exela Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159119”.

Analyst Opinion on Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.22%. The high price target for XELA is $4.00 and the low price target for XELA is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exela Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Exela Technologies has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $3.22. Exela Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Exela Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

In the past three months, Exela Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $504,000.00 in company stock. 49.60% of the stock of Exela Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.93% of the stock of Exela Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA



Earnings for Exela Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Exela Technologies is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

