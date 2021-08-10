How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Earnings results for Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Finance Of America Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.18%. The high price target for FOA is $13.50 and the low price target for FOA is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Finance Of America Companies has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Finance Of America Companies has a forecasted upside of 93.2% from its current price of $6.60. Finance Of America Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Finance Of America Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

In the past three months, Finance Of America Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.05% of the stock of Finance Of America Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA



Earnings for Finance Of America Companies are expected to grow by 26.55% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.24 per share. Finance Of America Companies has a P/B Ratio of 47.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

