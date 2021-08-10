Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Earnings results for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Franco-Nevada last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.4. Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 2.84% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.62 per share. Franco-Nevada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Franco-Nevada will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “467266#”.

Analyst Opinion on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $182.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.24%. The high price target for FNV is $250.00 and the low price target for FNV is $107.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Franco-Nevada has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franco-Nevada has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franco-Nevada is 19.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franco-Nevada will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.36% next year. This indicates that Franco-Nevada will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

In the past three months, Franco-Nevada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.19% of the stock of Franco-Nevada is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV



Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 2.84% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 49.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 49.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.36. Franco-Nevada has a PEG Ratio of 11.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franco-Nevada has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

