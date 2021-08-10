Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Earnings results for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

FTC Solar last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company earned $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. FTC Solar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for FTC Solar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.45 per share. FTC Solar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. FTC Solar will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTC Solar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.92%. The high price target for FTCI is $23.00 and the low price target for FTCI is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FTC Solar does not currently pay a dividend. FTC Solar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FTC Solar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of FTC Solar is held by institutions.

Earnings for FTC Solar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.45 per share.

