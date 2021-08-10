Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Earnings results for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Fuel Tech last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Fuel Tech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Fuel Tech will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech does not currently pay a dividend. Fuel Tech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

In the past three months, Fuel Tech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by insiders. Only 26.28% of the stock of Fuel Tech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK



The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -27.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fuel Tech is -27.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fuel Tech has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

