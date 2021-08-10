How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Earnings results for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Fulcrum Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business earned $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics has generated ($2.79) earnings per share over the last year (($2.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fulcrum Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.03) per share. Fulcrum Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Fulcrum Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3291056”.

Analyst Opinion on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 166.98%. The high price target for FULC is $39.00 and the low price target for FULC is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Fulcrum Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

In the past three months, Fulcrum Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $132,179.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 22.30% of the stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.28% of the stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC



Earnings for Fulcrum Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($3.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics is -3.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics is -3.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

