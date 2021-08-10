Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Earnings results for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Full House Resorts last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business earned $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.0. Full House Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Full House Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “6767582”.

Analyst Opinion on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.67%. The high price target for FLL is $11.50 and the low price target for FLL is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Full House Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

In the past three months, Full House Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.10% of the stock of Full House Resorts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.22% of the stock of Full House Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL



The P/E ratio of Full House Resorts is 421.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.38. The P/E ratio of Full House Resorts is 421.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 38.34. Full House Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

